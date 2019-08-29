Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Upped Its Xilinx (XLNX) Position by $8.19 Million; Shares Declined; Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $518,778

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 64,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 163,286 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67 million, up from 98,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $100.83. About 2.15 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 137,495 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, up from 133,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 17.41M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,339 shares to 108,854 shares, valued at $19.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 2,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,393 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.