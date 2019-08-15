Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Upped Cummins (CMI) Stake By $3.88 Million; Santa Barbara Asset Management Boosted Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding By $18.60 Million

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 33.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd acquired 25,000 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 99,283 shares with $15.49M value, up from 74,283 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $23.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $146.09. About 1.06 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 11.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc acquired 195,795 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc holds 1.91 million shares with $181.70 million value, up from 1.71M last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $43.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $97.45. About 1.48 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $107’s average target is 9.80% above currents $97.45 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Monday, March 4. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $102 target. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Monday, July 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Raymond James.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) stake by 508,613 shares to 1.43M valued at $134.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 12,246 shares and now owns 946,540 shares. Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) was reduced too.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity. LOWE JOHN E bought 2,000 shares worth $165,816.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Oh holds 0.03% or 6,367 shares. Eastern Retail Bank has 0.64% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 62,990 are owned by Bridgecreek Lc. Moreover, Guggenheim Lc has 0.12% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Synovus Financial has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Highland Capital Management Limited reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Interstate Bancshares accumulated 0.01% or 682 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Company accumulated 20,914 shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 31,358 shares. Blair William & Il has 69,935 shares. Beacon Gp reported 9,674 shares stake. Piedmont Inv Advisors accumulated 76,660 shares or 0.3% of the stock. 5,108 are held by Washington Company. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 142,231 shares. 3,150 are held by Old Point Trust & Fincl N A.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 7,339 shares to 108,854 valued at $19.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) stake by 12,273 shares and now owns 1.34M shares. Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 209,912 were accumulated by National Pension. Ameriprise has invested 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). First City Mgmt Inc reported 1.15% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Mufg Americas Hldg invested in 0.03% or 5,620 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 105,319 shares stake. Trexquant Limited Partnership has invested 0.29% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 17 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank & Commerce accumulated 461 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pggm Invests has 0.35% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Indexiq Advsr Limited Co owns 28,509 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 4,317 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 450 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability reported 0.08% stake. Brandywine Global Management Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 141,528 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 53,327 shares.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is 10.21% above currents $146.09 stock price. Cummins had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Sell”. UBS maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) rating on Wednesday, May 1. UBS has “Sell” rating and $13500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Evercore. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research.