Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Lowered Its Prologis (PLD) Holding by $27.69 Million; Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) Market Value Declined While Tributary Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 140,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 2.24M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.75 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Petroleum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 12.78 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH EQUITY OFFERING PROCEEDS; 24/05/2018 – CALLON SEES ACQUISITION ADDING TO TOTAL 4Q 2018 EXIT RATE; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 29.5 TO 32.0 BOE/D; 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 09/03/2018 – Callon Petroleum Director John C. Wallace to Resign at Year-End; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 350,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 2.82 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $223.45 million, down from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.78. About 2.27 million shares traded or 5.88% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 23.06 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Renaissance Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Griffin Asset Inc, New York-based fund reported 5,970 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.32% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Qs Investors Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 43,464 shares. Transamerica Incorporated has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Greenleaf Tru reported 6,106 shares. Bankshares Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 8.32 million shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 112 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). M&T Retail Bank Corporation holds 67,887 shares. Clearbridge Limited holds 0% or 1,409 shares in its portfolio. Argent Trust has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Apg Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 24.65M shares.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Santander Mexico S A by 118,700 shares to 206,700 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 94,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon, Home Depot Sign On As Tenants To Multi-Story Seattle Warehouse – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Callon Petroleum Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Paulson Calls on Callon Petroleum (CPE) to Nix Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Deal and Shop Itself – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “17 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NVR Set to Join S&P 500; Jefferies Financial Group, II-VI to Join S&P MidCap 400; Callon Petroleum, PriceSmart to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $10,039 activity.