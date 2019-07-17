Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Lowered Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Position By $22.89 Million; Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares (ZEAL) Shorts Decreased By 0.07%

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) stake by 54.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 78,914 shares as Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS)’s stock rose 2.21%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 66,931 shares with $19.42 million value, down from 145,845 last quarter. Essex Ppty Tr Inc now has $19.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $303.67. About 138,122 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 17.40% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 26/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Campaigners slam Essex Council as it hides details of alleged child sex abuse and corruption,; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Markey, Moulton, Tsongas Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 15/05/2018 – Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Buys 16% Position in pSivida; 23/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust – A New Addition To The REIT Forum’s Portfolio; 27/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Essex Bio-Technology Ltd; 08/05/2018 – Fiduciary Trust Adds Booking, Exits Essex Property: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – DIRECTORS PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.025 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: USS Essex (LHD 2) Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG) Underway for Pre-Season Tactical Workout; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Inventory Completion: Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, MA; 28/03/2018 – pSivida Corp. Announces Transformative Acquisition of lcon Bioscience Inc. and Growth Capital Financing with Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners — Company Will Rebrand as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ZEAL) had a decrease of 0.07% in short interest. ZEAL’s SI was 141,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.07% from 141,300 shares previously. With 5,100 avg volume, 28 days are for Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s short sellers to cover ZEAL’s short positions. The SI to Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares’s float is 0.58%. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 12,583 shares traded or 1.36% up from the average. Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) has risen 32.62% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEAL News: 28/05/2018 – Zealand Pharma: Results of This Second Phase 3 Trial Are Expected in the Third Quarter of 2018; 16/05/2018 – REG-ZEALAND PHARMA – INTERIM REPORT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – Zealand Pharma to attend Deutsche Bank Securities 43rd Annual Health Care Conference, in Boston on May 8, 2018; 20/03/2018 – REG-Zealand Pharma’s first Phase 3 trial with dasiglucagon for treatment of severe hypoglycemia successfully meets its primary objective; 28/05/2018 – Zealand Pharma Completes Phase 3 Trial With Dasiglucagon for Treatment of Severe Hypoglycemia; 26/04/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA A/S ZELA.CO – SCIENTIFIC ADVICE WITH EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) IS ONGOING WITH AN EXPECTED OUTCOME BY MID-2018; 11/04/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA – PHASE 3 TRIALS OF DASIGLUCAGON ARE SET TO START IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – Zealand Pharma convenes its Annual General Meeting 2018; 07/03/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA DOESN’T PROVIDE 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – Zealand Pharma to present new clinical Phase 2 results on glepaglutide for the treatment of short bowel syndrome at the DDW conference in the U.S

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $3.26 earnings per share, up 3.82% or $0.12 from last year’s $3.14 per share. ESS’s profit will be $214.23M for 23.29 P/E if the $3.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual earnings per share reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.93% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.32 million activity. EUDY JOHN D sold $1.04M worth of stock. Another trade for 2,324 shares valued at $644,771 was made by SCORDELIS BYRON A on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). 187 are held by Guardian Life Ins Of America. Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 2,092 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 124,958 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.16% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) or 19,200 shares. 9,622 are owned by Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Moreover, Cambridge Invest has 0.01% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 2,122 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 92,185 shares. 42,798 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com owns 842 shares. Resolution Limited, Australia-based fund reported 480,943 shares. United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) has invested 0.02% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 17,157 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Northern stated it has 0.08% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 0.13% or 809 shares.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) stake by 56,054 shares to 370,652 valued at $9.63M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) stake by 16,562 shares and now owns 115,720 shares. Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) was raised too.

More notable recent Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Significant Time For Essex’s Future – Full Of Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Gained 60% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Essex Property Trust had 11 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 7, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) rating on Thursday, March 14. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $303 target. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics medicines in Denmark. The company has market cap of $744.53 million. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. It has a 7.61 P/E ratio. The firm markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.