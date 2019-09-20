Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Lowered By $441,936 Its Bb&T (BBT) Holding; Last Week Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $207 lowest target. $230.50’s average target is 11.61% above currents $206.52 stock price. Constellation Brands had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. See Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) latest ratings:

17/09/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $225.0000 New Target: $230.0000 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jefferies New Target: $264.0000 274.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $207 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $221 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $230.0000 220.0000

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 3.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 9,207 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 267,464 shares with $12.89M value, down from 276,671 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $40.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.85. About 1.74 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $206.52. About 459,340 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold Constellation Brands, Inc. shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D L Carlson Inv Gp Inc holds 0.44% or 7,253 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 59 shares. Condor Capital reported 6,534 shares stake. 10,265 are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Suntrust Banks has 16,312 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stellar Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,767 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lc accumulated 2,398 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Gru stated it has 6,374 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated reported 35,650 shares. Welch Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 860 shares. Century Companies Inc stated it has 1.88M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. 341,260 are held by Menora Mivtachim Limited. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ww Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.1% or 10,068 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company has market cap of $39.51 billion. The firm sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It has a 16.38 P/E ratio. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MKM Partners expects Constellation Brands to rally – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Marijuana Stock Canopy Growth Plunges After Analyst Warning – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Marijuana Stock: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Hexo Stock Is in a Precarious Position Ahead of Its Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) stake by 36,401 shares to 81,627 valued at $8.67 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Fox Corp stake by 73,548 shares and now owns 226,660 shares. Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) was raised too.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BB&T files $9B mixed shelf registration – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BB&T Decreases Prime Lending Rate – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BB&T and SunTrust will become Truist. That means a leadership change in Greater Washington. – Washington Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Local credit union names former BB&T exec its new CFO – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $784.40 million for 12.83 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.