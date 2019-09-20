Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Lifted Mccormick & Co (MKC) Position by $1.84 Million; Share Price Rose; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Position In Pg&E (PCG) Was Has Boosted

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 11,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 62,714 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.77 million, up from 50,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $160.03. About 559,900 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick Beats Profit Expectations, Matches On Sales — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 8.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 540,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.98 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $160.08 million, up from 6.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 9.33M shares traded or 12.46% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 12,535 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Citadel Advsr Ltd has 0.04% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp holds 221,815 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 942,700 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 7,001 shares. New Jersey-based Redwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 20.88% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Hap Trading Limited Company has 1.32% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Whittier Tru owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 6,809 shares. Pentwater Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.13% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 4.57M shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.08% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hennessy Advsrs reported 0.67% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Empyrean Cap Partners Limited Partnership reported 2.00M shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Pnc Finance Svcs Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,010 shares. Carroll Associate reported 102 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

