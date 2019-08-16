Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Decreased Stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by $3.96 Million; Lodestar Investment Counsel Cut Stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) as Share Price Declined

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 43,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 265,653 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.42 million, down from 309,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $103.28. About 854,133 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 25.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 13,729 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 18,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 1.60M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22 after the close. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.46M for 23.05 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

