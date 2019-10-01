Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Decreased Its Position in Magna Intl (MGA) as Stock Price Declined; Darsana Capital Partners LP Lowered Its New York Times Co (NYT) Holding by $77.12 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 7.59 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.59 million, down from 10.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $28.48. About 1.47 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 26/04/2018 – New York Times Board Approves Increase in Caputo Compensation; 30/04/2018 – Full transcript: New York Times reporter Emily Steel on Recode Media Her work over the last year uncovering harassment earned her a Pulitzer; 17/04/2018 – The New York Times and CB Insights Names Todd Chaffee and Jules Maltz to the Top 100 Venture Capitalists List; 09/05/2018 – Popular New York Times Podcast Gets a TV Spinoff; 30/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that Redfield made a higher salary figure than his boss, HHS Secretary Alex Azar; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Reports Growth Despite Digital Ad Downshift; 28/04/2018 – New York Times reporter Emily Steel talks about the reporting that netted a Pulitzer, on Recode Media: transcript; 03/05/2018 – President Donald Trump has asked the Pentagon to look into reducing American troops in South Korea, The New York Times reported on Thursday; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 25/04/2018 – Tonys Honor a New York Times Theater Photographer

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 14,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 333,575 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.55 million, down from 348,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. About 928,371 shares traded or 0.41% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 16/03/2018 – Auto-parts giant Magna is investing $200 million in ride-hailing company Lyft, and is partnering with Lyft to develop self-driving vehicles; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 88,982 shares. Coatue Management Ltd reported 24,041 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.47% or 27,541 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Management Communications owns 321,494 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership reported 6.77M shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0% or 73 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Lc invested in 12,786 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability holds 9,562 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 17,015 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluestein R H Comm reported 0.02% stake. Macquarie Grp has 1.48 million shares. 600 were accumulated by Howe Rusling Incorporated. 318,272 were accumulated by Qvt Financial L P.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26 million for 64.73 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

