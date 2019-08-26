Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by $8.34 Million; First Dallas Securities Boosted Its Holding in Enlink Midstream Unit Rep (ENLC) as Share Price Declined

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (ENLC) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 37,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 240,052 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, up from 202,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 648,855 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 65,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 796,312 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.31M, down from 861,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $147.35. About 364,168 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher owns 10,316 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 1,776 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Natl Inv Wi has invested 3.22% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Lmr Prtnrs Llp invested in 4,043 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ohio-based Winfield Associate Inc has invested 1.36% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Anderson Hoagland & Comm has 29,953 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Cap Limited Ca holds 3.17% or 103,300 shares in its portfolio. Colonial stated it has 1.29% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 33,460 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company. Cibc invested in 0.06% or 55,030 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,380 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 1,377 shares. Maryland Cap Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 7,695 shares. Gradient Limited Liability holds 0% or 93 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 29,434 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $48.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

