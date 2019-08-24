Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Cut Its Kimco Rlty (KIM) Stake by $1.90 Million as Valuation Rose; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Valuation Rose While Crescent Park Management LP Lifted Holding by $5.04 Million

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 105,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 309,030 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 414,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 4.42 million shares traded or 22.18% up from the average. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 66,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 341,864 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03M, up from 275,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.44. About 2.02M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.95M for 12.60 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 149,273 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 64,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

