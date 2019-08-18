Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Cut Its Holding in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) by $2.52 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Decreased Stake as Share Value Rose

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) by 62.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 148,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The institutional investor held 87,271 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 235,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 1.34 million shares traded or 4.33% up from the average. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5 million; 20/03/2018 – Activist Litt Pushes for RLJ Lodging Sale, Nominates 2 Directors; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND UNIT OF $0.47; 16/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 16/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for First Quarter of 2018; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to RLJ Lodging Trust Regarding Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession – Leslie D. Hale to Become President and Chief Executive Officer; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust: Current CEO Ross Bierkan to Retire, Effective at the End of His Employment Agreement on Aug 22; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST PRESIDENT-CEO ROSS H. BIERKAN WILL RETIRE; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – COMPANY INTENDS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO PAY DOWN ITS CREDIT FACILITY AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 59.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 583,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 394,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.55 million, down from 978,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bennicas & Assocs has invested 4.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tradition Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 70,805 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management has invested 3.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South Dakota Council owns 1.48 million shares. Lau Associates Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.94% or 31,949 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Principal Fincl Group has 15.31 million shares. Rockland Trust reported 161,111 shares. Welch Gp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 277,851 shares. B Riley Wealth has 1.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coldstream Mgmt reported 8.29% stake. Fruth Investment Mngmt holds 25,881 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Quantbot Tech Lp reported 0.32% stake. Waters Parkerson And holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 248,710 shares. Boys Arnold And holds 0.91% or 51,808 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 20,838 shares to 288,008 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 136,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RLJ shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge LP has invested 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 746,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Arrow Investment Advsr Llc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Moreover, Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 47,743 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated invested in 0% or 17,682 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 181,845 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Invests Ltd invested in 0% or 84,335 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 2.80M shares. Aew Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 1.61M shares. Amp Capital Limited reported 87,271 shares. 34,211 are held by Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

