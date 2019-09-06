Amp Capital Investors LTD Decreased Position in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) as Stock Price Rose; As Eog Res Com (EOG) Shares Declined, Shareholder Braun Stacey Associates Has Cut Its Stake by $1.32 Million

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 41,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 122,473 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 164,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 386,165 shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER FRANCIS AS COO; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Bd and Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Rev $275.8M; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST QTRLY FFO SHR $0.50; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 23/04/2018 – DJ Senior Housing Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNH); 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q EPS 99c; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust: David J. Hegarty Stepping Down as Chief Operating Officer on April 30; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 13,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 138,620 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19 million, down from 152,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.11. About 552,281 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.42 per share. SNH’s profit will be $71.51 million for 7.12 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Senior Housing Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Senior Housing Properties +2.9% as disposition plan gears up – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Senior Housing Properties (SNH) Lags Q2 FFO Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Senior Housing Properties (SNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) While The Price Tanked 66% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Senior Housing begins asset sales under disposition plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15,076 shares to 776,636 shares, valued at $62.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 8,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

