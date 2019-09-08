Amp Capital Investors LTD Cut Stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by $1.37 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Richard Bernstein Advisors Holds Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 138.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 67,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 115,912 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, up from 48,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 6.94M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 91,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 714,867 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22 million, down from 806,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 8.82 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Expiration and Results of Any and All Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health: Keen On The Value Proposition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ABMD, EVH and CVS – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health rises on favorable court ruling in Aetna deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CVS, Mastercard And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 3 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 10,326 shares to 28,315 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 1.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,827 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership, a Michigan-based fund reported 233 shares. Moody Bancshares Division holds 0.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 111,478 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na holds 0.14% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 36,789 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.28% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Blue Financial Capital owns 20,020 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership invested in 0.06% or 5,836 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.07% or 10,116 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management LP owns 149,192 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi holds 0.01% or 866 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.04% or 2,391 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0.2% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3.03M shares. Addison Company owns 29,146 shares. Quantres Asset Management reported 53,400 shares. Pension Serv stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “VMWare (VMW) Just â€œStruck Oilâ€ â€“ Hereâ€™s How to Invest – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “XLF Weekly: Key Resistance Fails Early Week, Price Discovery Higher To 27.68s – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $469.14M for 8.75 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.17 million shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 22,113 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc holds 0.02% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of The West owns 0.04% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 20,206 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company invested in 196,335 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 32,399 were accumulated by Amica Mutual. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg reported 3.99M shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 6.24 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. 269,113 are owned by Tcw Group. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 1.59 million shares. Sky Inv Gru Limited Com holds 25,276 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com reported 0.05% stake. Dana Inv Advsrs reported 0.59% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).