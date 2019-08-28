Amp Capital Investors LTD Cut Its Mednax (MD) Stake by $587,601; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shares Rose, Claar Advisors Lifted Its Position by $1.90 Million

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $225.68. About 233,203 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 74.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 21,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205,000, down from 29,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 297,774 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Expansion of Radiology Practices; 21/03/2018 – Mednax: Deal Was A Cash Transaction and It Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Earnings; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX, CARLYLE, TPG AND HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN DECLINED TO COMMENT; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – DEAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q NET REV. $901.9M, EST. $904.1M; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS ALSO SHORT ENVISION HEALTHCARE, MEDNAX: CNBC; 01/05/2018 – MEDNAX EXECUTIVE MAKES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HAVE BEEN SHORT ON ENVISION SINCE THE MIDDLE OF LAST YEAR AND ON MEDNAX SINCE THIS YEAR – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – SEVERAL PE LOOKING AT MEDNAX HAVE PUT `PENCILS DOWN’: DEALREP; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q EPS 68c

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MEDNAX Hosts 10th Annual Innovations in Neonatal Care Conference – Business Wire” on August 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MEDNAX Expands Presence in Nevada through Affiliation with Leading Pediatric Neurology Practice – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining MEDNAX, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MD) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MEDNAX’s American Anesthesiology to Exhibit at the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists 2019 Annual Congress August 11-13 – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,205 shares to 656,981 shares, valued at $131.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 27,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72 million and $207.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 602,950 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Investors Mgmt stated it has 61,407 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement has 282,111 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Tctc Holdg Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,150 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Com reported 1.12% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.15% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Nomura Asset Ltd owns 49,634 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated has invested 2.3% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 64,494 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 4.74M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 3.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cullinan Associates accumulated 12,600 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.12% or 25,232 shares. Hartford Mgmt Co has 0.15% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 27,162 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt holds 3,312 shares.