Amp Capital Investors LTD Cut Its Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $4.85 Million; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Market Value Rose, Holder Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $22.00 Million Its Holding

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 16,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,157 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.20M, down from 118,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $369.05. About 332,040 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Marks Sixth Successful Flight Mission; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SAYS TURKEY HAS A PROGRAM OF 100 F35 AIRCRAFT; FIRST AIRCRAFT ROLLOUT IN A COUPLE OF WEEKS – BERNSTEIN CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Hewson Says Vacation Time Is All About Family (Video); 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q EPS $4.02; 12/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Completes Acceptance Test of First TPS-77 MRR; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 26/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers Energy Storage Systems to Cypress Creek Renewables for Solar-Plus-Storage Projects; 04/05/2018 – U.S. approves possible sale of military aircraft to Germany-Pentagon; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Fifth AEHF Protected Communications Satellite Completes Launch Environment Test

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 137,920 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 12,208 shares to 60,026 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 37,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 749,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25. Evans Michele A sold $2.30M worth of stock.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

