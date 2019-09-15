Amp Capital Investors LTD Boosted Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Position by $1.24 Million; As Cyrusone (CONE) Stock Rose, South Dakota Investment Council Has Increased Its Stake by $370,500

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 15,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 121,567 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.74 million, up from 106,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.12 million shares traded or 5.88% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – SPR TARGETING 2X DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO FOLLOWING ASCO DEAL; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C; 10/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Exits MRO Joint Venture in China; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS 20% BOOST TO QTRLY CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SAYS TENDERED ~$202.6M NOTES AT EXPIRATION; 02/05/2018 – SPR WAS AS MANY AS 15 SHIPMENTS FOR 737 BEHIND SCHEDULE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – SPR TO RECOVER ‘SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT’ FROM LATE SUPPLIERS ON 737; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 72,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, up from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 97,526 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.08% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 879,435 are owned by Northern Trust Corporation. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 75,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 124,086 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 211,551 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 260 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Public Limited has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 6.75M are held by Darsana Prns L P. Jane Street Grp Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 7,022 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 33,599 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 7,981 shares. Stevens Cap Management LP holds 48,742 shares. Newtyn Management Limited Liability Company owns 2.89% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 275,000 shares. Amp Cap Investors invested in 121,567 shares.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 11,493 shares to 124,528 shares, valued at $18.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 51,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,085 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6,959 shares to 104,555 shares, valued at $21.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 13,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,530 shares, and cut its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Mngmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 278,247 shares. Moreover, Shelton Management has 0.04% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 10,576 shares. Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 3.30 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rmb Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 57,620 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Co invested in 52,683 shares. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 11,066 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 117,065 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com accumulated 19,737 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 13 shares. Driehaus Cap Limited Com stated it has 11,943 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 52,245 are held by Stevens Capital Management L P. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company owns 31,505 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.09% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.06% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).