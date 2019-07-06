Amp Capital Investors LTD Boosted Position in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $2.45 Million as Shares Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Lvw Advisors Has Decreased by $359,658 Its Holding

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 48.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 24,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,800 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, up from 49,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $107.41. About 1.27M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 155,961 shares to 576,739 shares, valued at $17.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 23,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,563 shares, and cut its stake in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC).

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $375.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,170 shares to 6,232 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.