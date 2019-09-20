Amp Capital Investors LTD Boosted Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holding; Choice Hotels International Has 1.14 Sentiment

Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 81 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 71 sold and decreased their stock positions in Choice Hotels International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 32.17 million shares, down from 33.14 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Choice Hotels International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 57 Increased: 54 New Position: 27.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) stake by 38.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd acquired 18,739 shares as Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 67,535 shares with $3.44M value, up from 48,796 last quarter. Aercap Holdings Nv now has $7.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 264,939 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED

Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. for 1.29 million shares. Bamco Inc Ny owns 4.89 million shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tealwood Asset Management Inc has 1.31% invested in the company for 37,099 shares. The Georgia-based Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C has invested 1.25% in the stock. Sirios Capital Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 147,774 shares.

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.11 billion. It operates in two divisions, Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology. It has a 23.91 P/E ratio. The firm franchises lodging properties under the proprietary brand names Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels and suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

More notable recent Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Marriott, Hilton CEOs join group calling for federal action on Brand USA – Washington Business Journal” on September 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Choice Privileges Brings Back Member-Favorite Promotion For Fall Travel – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Panthers coach kicks off fundraising push for local nonprofit; New hotel in Fort Mill; Distribution facility hiring 100 – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Maine’s First Cambria Hotel Breaks Ground In Portland – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $91.78. About 110,888 shares traded. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) has risen 13.66% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 03/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Announces 2018 ‘Best of Choice’ Award Winners at 64th Annual Convention; 16/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $82; 20/03/2018 – Choice Hotels Focuses on Multi-Unit Development to Accelerate Cambria Growth; 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $209.4 MLN VS $188.9 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Sleep Inn Brand Brings Simply Stylish Design To New Hotel Associate Uniforms; 19/04/2018 – DJ Choice Hotels International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHH); 07/03/2018 – Cambria Hotels Pilot Cold Brew and Nitro Coffee Program at Select Properties; 24/04/2018 – Comfort Keepers® Releases Senior Mental Health and Wellbeing Guide to Highlight the Importance of Healthy Emotional Habits and Social Interaction; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2018 Net $193M-Net $199M

Analysts await Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CHH’s profit will be $72.41 million for 17.65 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Choice Hotels International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 21,837 are held by Intrust Bankshares Na. Nomura Hldg invested in 2.37 million shares or 0.56% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Cipher Lp reported 25,677 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 10,063 shares. 48 were reported by Burt Wealth Advisors. Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership reported 2.41M shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Farmers & Merchants Investments has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Verition Fund Management Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 9,016 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 333,048 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 1.32 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.4% or 51,225 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss AerCap Holdings’s (NYSE:AER) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AerCap Signs Lease Agreement with Air Macau for Three A321neos – PRNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AerCap: Board Before Takeoff – The Next 5 Years – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 3,903 shares to 89,448 valued at $31.89M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 30,111 shares and now owns 3.56 million shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.