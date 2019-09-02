Amp Capital Investors LTD Boosted Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake by $411,532; Impala Asset Management Holding in Harley Davidson (HOG) Boosted by $10.28 Million as Shares Declined

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 85.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 293,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 636,153 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.69 million, up from 342,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $31.9. About 1.87 million shares traded or 4.91% up from the average. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.24, EST. $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO COMMENTS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO MATT LEVATITCH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL SALES WERE DOWN 12.0 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDON HOG.N SAYS PUNITIVE, RETALIATORY TARIFF ON ITS MOTORCYCLES IN ANY MARKET WOULD HAVE ‘SIGNIFICANT IMPACT’ ON SALES; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – QTRLY WORLDWIDE RETAIL SALES DECREASED 7.2 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – EXPECT FIRST HALF SHIPMENTS TO BE DOWN 11% TO 14%, EXPECT BACK HALF SHIPMENTS TO BE UP ROUGHLY 12% – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $250M-$270M; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson profit drops 6.2 pct

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 8,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 194,753 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, up from 185,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 3.23 million shares traded or 16.63% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cardinal Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAH)

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BUD, CTST and CAH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Pharmaceutical distributors reportedly propose $10B opioid settlement – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cardinal Health Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy in August – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Cardinal Health, Dish Network and Global Payments – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 17,373 shares to 49,347 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 616,761 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Limited Company invested in 15,451 shares. Hbk LP invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Ironwood Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 73 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 43 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr, a Illinois-based fund reported 450 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Loudon Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.54% or 12,504 shares in its portfolio. Allstate holds 0.03% or 20,085 shares. Qci Asset stated it has 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Duncker Streett holds 0.05% or 4,282 shares. Miller Investment Lp owns 25,509 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 253,356 were accumulated by Bogle Inv Ltd Partnership De. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 3,557 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Chevy Chase has 248,520 shares.

More notable recent Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s (NYSE:HOG) 4.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Harley-Davidson +2% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Reveals 3 Prototype Electric Bikes – Live Trading News” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Harley-Davidson Launches New Motorcycle Models And Technology For 2020 – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Partners holds 0.01% or 3,206 shares in its portfolio. 3.28M are owned by Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.14 million shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Asset One reported 78,393 shares. Twin Tree LP holds 0% or 26,021 shares. 10,722 were accumulated by Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Essex Mgmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Dupont Mgmt Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 3,392 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 81,179 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.03% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). St Johns Commerce Ltd stated it has 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Brown Advisory owns 317,960 shares. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0.07% or 756,698 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,467 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (Call) (NYSE:HOG) by 340,123 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $86,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 195,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).