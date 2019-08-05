Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) and Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.53 N/A -0.54 0.00 Lannett Company Inc. 7 0.37 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lannett Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lannett Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -14% -1.5% Lannett Company Inc. 0.00% -70% -20.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.36 beta means Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 36.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Lannett Company Inc.’s 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.4 beta.

Liquidity

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Lannett Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Lannett Company Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lannett Company Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lannett Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 361.54% and an $15 average target price. On the other hand, Lannett Company Inc.’s potential upside is 39.53% and its average target price is $9. The information presented earlier suggests that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Lannett Company Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lannett Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 86.63% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Lannett Company Inc. has 7.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -48.45% -71.11% -69.42% -80.68% -72.95% Lannett Company Inc. 5.84% 16.86% -9.36% -5.61% -42.05% 42.54%

For the past year Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Lannett Company Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Lannett Company Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations. It is also involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products primarily for central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections; and biosimilar products. In addition, the company offers licensed and owned, niche, and mature branded products, as well as a pipeline of 505(b)(2) products for various therapeutic areas that primarily includes Unithroid for endocrinologists and primary care physicians through a contracted salesforce. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a partnership agreement with MabXience S.L. for the development of Avastin, a biosimilar bevacizumab. The company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, cholesterol, muscle spasm, migraine, pain management, cardiovascular, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, urinary, bronchospasms, respiratory, gallstone, congestive heart failure, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, and gout. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients; markets its products under the Diamox, Lipitor, Lioresal, Fioricet, Fiorinal, Lanoxin, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Metadate CD, Concerta, Procardia, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, Tussionex, and Actigall brands. Further, it sells pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with JSP, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, and Pharma Pass II LLC. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.