Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Since Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.50 N/A -0.54 0.00 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 32 3.18 N/A 0.08 433.68

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -14% -1.5% Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Elanco Animal Health Incorporated are 3.2 and 1.8 respectively. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 244.37% for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $11.67. Meanwhile, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s consensus price target is $32.5, while its potential upside is 18.14%. The data provided earlier shows that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 35.45% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -48.45% -71.11% -69.42% -80.68% -72.95% Elanco Animal Health Incorporated -1.32% -5.72% 4.83% 9.28% 0% 4.54%

For the past year Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Elanco Animal Health Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated beats Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations. It is also involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products primarily for central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections; and biosimilar products. In addition, the company offers licensed and owned, niche, and mature branded products, as well as a pipeline of 505(b)(2) products for various therapeutic areas that primarily includes Unithroid for endocrinologists and primary care physicians through a contracted salesforce. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a partnership agreement with MabXience S.L. for the development of Avastin, a biosimilar bevacizumab. The company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals in the United States and internationally. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and food animal products used in ruminant and swine production. The company caters to veterinarians and food producers of countries in North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is based in Greenfield, Indiana. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company.