Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) Reaches $4.71 52 Week Low; Etfmg Alternative Harvest Etf (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shorts Increased By 8.67%

Etfmg Alternative Harvest Etf (NYSEARCA:MJ) had an increase of 8.67% in short interest. MJ’s SI was 2.49 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.67% from 2.29 million shares previously. With 1.40M avg volume, 2 days are for Etfmg Alternative Harvest Etf (NYSEARCA:MJ)’s short sellers to cover MJ’s short positions. The ETF decreased 0.77% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 206,686 shares traded. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) has risen 10.48% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500.

The stock of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.47 target or 5.00% below today’s $4.71 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.41 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $4.47 price target is reached, the company will be worth $70.30 million less. The stock decreased 30.91% or $2.105 during the last trading session, reaching $4.705. About 4.50 million shares traded or 295.76% up from the average. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has declined 42.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRX News: 30/05/2018 – AMNEAL REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE FOR INJECTION U; 23/05/2018 – MABXIENCE & AMNEAL ENTER INTO AN PACT FOR BEVACIZUMAB BIOSIMILA; 15/05/2018 – AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PRODUCT IS AVAILABLE IN 100-CT BOTTLES AND IS NOW SHIPPING TO WHOLESALERS, DISTRIBUTORS AND DIRECT TO TRADE; 30/05/2018 – Amneal Announces FDA Approval of Cyclophosphamide for Injection USP, Generic to Cytoxan®; 30/05/2018 – AMNEAL – FDA APPROVAL ON ANDA FOR CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE FOR INJECTION USP, CO’S AP-RATED THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO CYTOXAN 500 MG, 1 G, 2 G SINGLE-DOSE VIALS; 23/05/2018 – mAbxience and Amneal Enter Into an Agreement for Bevacizumab Biosimilar in the United States; 17/05/2018 – Amneal Announces FDA Approval and Launch of Generic Welchol® (Colesevelam HCl) Tablets, 625 mg; 14/05/2018 FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED REPORTS A 6.8 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Amneal Announces FDA Approval Of Cyclophosphamide For Injection USP, Generic To Cytoxan(R); 17/05/2018 – AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – INITIATED COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES FOR WELCHOL

Analysts await Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.24 per share. AMRX’s profit will be $65.74 million for 5.35 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.