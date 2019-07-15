Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) Reaches $3.55 After 6.00% Down Move; Edap Tms S.A. – American Depositary Shares Each R (EDAP) Shorts Lowered By 9.98%

Edap Tms S.A. – American Depositary Shares Each R (NASDAQ:EDAP) had a decrease of 9.98% in short interest. EDAP’s SI was 92,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.98% from 102,200 shares previously. With 49,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Edap Tms S.A. – American Depositary Shares Each R (NASDAQ:EDAP)’s short sellers to cover EDAP’s short positions. The SI to Edap Tms S.A. – American Depositary Shares Each R’s float is 0.32%. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $2.655. About 9,975 shares traded. EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) has risen 88.80% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 84.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EDAP News: 14/05/2018 – EDAP TMS 1Q EPS 0c; 21/03/2018 – EDAP SAYS CIGNA TO COVER HIFU FOR PROSTATE PROCEDURE; 03/04/2018 – EDAP TMS: Results Confirm HIFU’s Safety, Efficacy and Benefits for Patients’ Quality of Life; 14/03/2018 EDAP TMS SA : EDAP TMS to Announce Year End 2017 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 27, 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Announces CIGNA as First Major U.S. Private Health Insurer to Cover HIFU for Prostate Procedure; 17/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Reports 2017 Annual Results; 11/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 18; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS 4Q Rev $12.6M; 01/04/2018 – Edap TMS SA Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10

The stock of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.05% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 2.48M shares traded or 74.45% up from the average. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has declined 42.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRX News: 14/05/2018 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 23/05/2018 – MABXIENCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, AMNEAL WILL GUIDE PRODUCT THROUGH REGULATORY APPROVAL, HAVE EXCLUSIVE COMMERCIALISATION RIGHTS IN U.S; 30/05/2018 – AMNEAL – FDA APPROVAL ON ANDA FOR CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE FOR INJECTION USP, CO’S AP-RATED THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO CYTOXAN 500 MG, 1 G, 2 G SINGLE-DOSE VIALS; 30/05/2018 – AMNEAL REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE FOR INJECTION U; 15/05/2018 – Amneal Introduces First Generic for Mephyton® (Phytonadione) Tablets, 5mg; 23/05/2018 – AMNEAL ALBUTEROL SULFATE EQ 2/4MG BASE ANDA GETS FDA APPROVAL; 17/05/2018 – AMNEAL REPORTS FDA APPROVAL & LAUNCH OF GENERIC WELCHOL® (COLES; 17/05/2018 – AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – INITIATED COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES FOR WELCHOL; 30/05/2018 – Amneal Announces FDA Approval Of Cyclophosphamide For Injection USP, Generic To Cytoxan(R); 14/05/2018 FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED REPORTS A 6.8 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.06 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $3.34 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AMRX worth $63.66 million less.

More notable recent Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Stocks Surging on New Contracts – Schaeffers Research” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Amneal Pharmaceuticals Fell as Much as 36.6% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades Teva, Endo On Drug Pricing And Litigation Concerns – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “40 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – AMRX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

Analysts await Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.24 per share. AMRX’s profit will be $65.75M for 4.03 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $76.99 million. The firm operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound , and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). It currently has negative earnings. The HIFU division develops, makes, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.