Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) Reaches $3.17 After 8.00% Down Move; Genetic Technologies Ltd – American Depositary Sha (GENE) Shorts Lowered By 42.99%

Genetic Technologies Ltd – American Depositary Sha (NASDAQ:GENE) had a decrease of 42.99% in short interest. GENE’s SI was 29,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 42.99% from 52,100 shares previously. The stock decreased 4.54% or $0.0994 during the last trading session, reaching $2.0906. About 19,962 shares traded. Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) has declined 45.61% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical GENE News: 01/05/2018 – Genetic Technologies Announces Grant from NHMRC Awarded to University of Melbourne to Substantially Improve Breast Cancer Risk; 16/03/2018 Genetic Technologies Limited Announces Further Collaborative Research with The University of Melbourne to Broaden the Applicability of the BREVAGenplus® Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Test

Analysts await Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.26 per share. AMRX’s profit will be $40.48M for 6.10 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company has market cap of $987.20 million. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

Among 3 analysts covering Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has $16 highest and $2.5000 lowest target. $9.38’s average target is 195.90% above currents $3.17 stock price. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had 10 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by BMO Capital Markets.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the womenÂ’s health. The company has market cap of $11.04 million. The companyÂ’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States.

