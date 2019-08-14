Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) Reaches $2.59 After 6.00% Down Move; Cerecor (CERC) Shorts Up By 63.61%

The stock of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 9.30% or $0.265 during the last trading session, reaching $2.585. About 775,955 shares traded. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has declined 80.68% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRX News: 15/05/2018 – Amneal Introduces First Generic for Mephyton® (Phytonadione) Tablets, 5mg; 30/05/2018 – Amneal Announces FDA Approval of Cyclophosphamide for Injection USP, Generic to Cytoxan®; 15/05/2018 – AMNEAL INTRODUCES FIRST GENERIC FOR MEPHYTON® (PHYTONADIONE); 17/05/2018 – Amneal Announces FDA Approval And Launch Of Generic Welchol(R) (Colesevelam HCl) Tablets, 625 Mg; 17/05/2018 – Amneal Announces FDA Approval and Launch of Generic Welchol® (Colesevelam HCl) Tablets, 625 mg; 23/05/2018 – AMNEAL ALBUTEROL SULFATE EQ 2/4MG BASE ANDA GETS FDA APPROVAL; 30/05/2018 – AMNEAL REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE FOR INJECTION U; 23/05/2018 – MABXIENCE & AMNEAL ENTER INTO AN PACT FOR BEVACIZUMAB BIOSIMILA; 17/05/2018 – Amneal Announces FDA Approval and Launch of Generic Welchol® (Colesevelam HCI) Tablets, 625 mg; 17/05/2018 – AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – INITIATED COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES FOR WELCHOLThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $805.02 million company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $2.43 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AMRX worth $48.30 million less.

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) had an increase of 63.61% in short interest. CERC’s SI was 478,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 63.61% from 292,700 shares previously. With 159,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC)’s short sellers to cover CERC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 43,004 shares traded. Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) has declined 8.41% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CERC News: 28/03/2018 – CERECOR NAMES FORMER SUCAMPO CEO PETER GREENLEAF AS CEO; 28/03/2018 – Cerecor: President and COO Robert Moscato Has Resigned; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cerecor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERC); 28/03/2018 – Cerecor Appoints Peter Greenleaf as CEO; 09/04/2018 – Cerecor Appoints Simon Pedder to Its Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Cerecor 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 11/05/2018 – CERECOR INC CERC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16 MLN TO $18 MLN; 02/04/2018 – CERECOR INC CERC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MORE THAN $15 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Cerecor 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 28/03/2018 – CERECOR NAMES PETER GREENLEAF AS CEO

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company has market cap of $145.03 million. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder , as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. It currently has negative earnings. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy.

Among 2 analysts covering Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cerecor had 3 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cerecor Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CERC – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Cerecorâ€™s IND for CERC-802 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Either Analysts Got The Components Wrong or Russell 2000 Headed 23% Higher – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC), A Stock That Climbed 42% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cerecor Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CERC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had 10 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, August 6.