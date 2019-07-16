Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) EPS Estimated At $0.22; Dorchester Minerals LP Has 0.9 Sentiment

Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. AMRX’s profit would be $65.75 million giving it 3.99 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 4.78 million shares traded or 221.72% up from the average. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has declined 42.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRX News: 18/05/2018 – AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC AMRX.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $18 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – AMNEAL ALBUTEROL SULFATE EQ 2/4MG BASE ANDA GETS FDA APPROVAL; 17/05/2018 – Amneal Announces FDA Approval and Launch of Generic Welchol® (Colesevelam HCl) Tablets, 625 mg; 30/05/2018 – AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO BEGIN SHIPPING PRODUCT SHORTLY; 30/05/2018 – AMNEAL REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE FOR INJECTION U; 14/05/2018 FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED REPORTS A 6.8 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – U.S. FTC SAYS ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE DISMISSES FTC ANTITRUST COMPLAINT AGAINST GENERIC PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY IMPAX LABORATORIES INC; 30/05/2018 – AMNEAL GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GNEERIC CYTOXAN; 23/05/2018 – MABXIENCE – CO WILL LEAD PRODUCT, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT AND SUBSEQUENT MANUFACTURE OF BEVACIZUMAB BIOSIMILAR; 30/05/2018 – Amneal Announces FDA Approval of Cyclophosphamide for Injection USP, Generic to Cytoxan®

Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 18 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 20 decreased and sold stakes in Dorchester Minerals LP. The active investment managers in our database reported: 4.69 million shares, down from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Dorchester Minerals LP in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 17 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $407,940 activity.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 40,681 shares traded. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) has risen 3.48% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical DMLP News: 03/05/2018 – DORCHESTER MINERALS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 23/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HOLRAIL LLC – CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION – IN ORANGEBURG AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES, S.C; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Dorchester Park CLO DAC Notes Prelim Ratings; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Dorchester Grocery Store Settles Allegations of Food Safety Law Violations; 08/03/2018 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces 2017 Results; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dorchester Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMLP); 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 03/05/2018 – Dorchester Minerals 1Q EPS 33c

Crosspoint Capital Strategies Llc holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. for 65,985 shares. Botty Investors Llc owns 308,380 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adams Asset Advisors Llc has 1.29% invested in the company for 529,663 shares. The New Jersey-based Lucas Capital Management has invested 0.79% in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 40,700 shares.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company has market cap of $667.59 million. The companyÂ’s royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. It has a 11.33 P/E ratio. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P.

