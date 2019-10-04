Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:) Contrasting side by side

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.51 14.43M -0.54 0.00 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 491,150,442.48% -14% -1.5% Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 138.21% and an $7.17 consensus target price.

Institutional investors held 95.9% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 15.36% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.7% are Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.29% are Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -48.45% -71.11% -69.42% -80.68% -72.95% Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations. It is also involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products primarily for central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections; and biosimilar products. In addition, the company offers licensed and owned, niche, and mature branded products, as well as a pipeline of 505(b)(2) products for various therapeutic areas that primarily includes Unithroid for endocrinologists and primary care physicians through a contracted salesforce. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a partnership agreement with MabXience S.L. for the development of Avastin, a biosimilar bevacizumab. The company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin analog that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. The company also develops dolcanatide to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.