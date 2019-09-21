Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:) Comparing side by side

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:) are two firms in the Drugs – Generic that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.55 N/A -0.54 0.00 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -14% -1.5% Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7.17 is Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 114.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 15.36%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 0.29% are Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -48.45% -71.11% -69.42% -80.68% -72.95% Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations. It is also involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products primarily for central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections; and biosimilar products. In addition, the company offers licensed and owned, niche, and mature branded products, as well as a pipeline of 505(b)(2) products for various therapeutic areas that primarily includes Unithroid for endocrinologists and primary care physicians through a contracted salesforce. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a partnership agreement with MabXience S.L. for the development of Avastin, a biosimilar bevacizumab. The company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin analog that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. The company also develops dolcanatide to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.