Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) Analysts See $0.13 EPS; LGBTQ LOYALTY HOLDINGS (LFAP) SI Increased By 375.19%

LGBTQ LOYALTY HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:LFAP) had an increase of 375.19% in short interest. LFAP’s SI was 63,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 375.19% from 13,300 shares previously. With 1.05 million avg volume, 0 days are for LGBTQ LOYALTY HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:LFAP)’s short sellers to cover LFAP’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.0011 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0696. About 133,294 shares traded. LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFAP) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to report $0.13 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. AMRX’s profit would be $40.48 million giving it 5.56 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 116.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 360,463 shares traded. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has declined 80.68% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRX News: 30/05/2018 – AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO BEGIN SHIPPING PRODUCT SHORTLY; 23/05/2018 – MABXIENCE – CO WILL LEAD PRODUCT, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT AND SUBSEQUENT MANUFACTURE OF BEVACIZUMAB BIOSIMILAR; 23/05/2018 – AMNEAL ALBUTEROL SULFATE EQ 2/4MG BASE ANDA GETS FDA APPROVAL; 17/05/2018 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals Has Immediately Initiated Commercialization Activities for This First-To-Market Opportunity; 17/05/2018 – AMNEAL REPORTS FDA APPROVAL & LAUNCH OF GENERIC WELCHOL® (COLES; 30/05/2018 – AMNEAL – FDA APPROVAL ON ANDA FOR CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE FOR INJECTION USP, CO’S AP-RATED THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO CYTOXAN 500 MG, 1 G, 2 G SINGLE-DOSE VIALS; 17/05/2018 – AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – INITIATED COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES FOR WELCHOL; 14/05/2018 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 17/05/2018 – Amneal Announces FDA Approval and Launch of Generic Welchol® (Colesevelam HCl) Tablets, 625 mg; 15/05/2018 – AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PRODUCT IS AVAILABLE IN 100-CT BOTTLES AND IS NOW SHIPPING TO WHOLESALERS, DISTRIBUTORS AND DIRECT TO TRADE

LifeApps Brands Inc. operates as a licensed developer and publisher of applications for the Apple Apps Store, Google Play, and Amazon Appstore in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.62 million. The firm also offers sports and fitness apparel and equipment; and publishes and sells digital magazine through the Internet. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as LifeApps Digital Media Inc. and changed its name to LifeApps Brands Inc. in December 2015.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company has market cap of $900.00 million. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

Among 2 analysts covering Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has $1400 highest and $2.5000 lowest target. $7.17’s average target is 148.10% above currents $2.89 stock price. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMRX in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Market Perform” rating.