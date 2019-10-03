AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) and U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) are two firms in the General Building Materials that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 56 2.19 46.15M 2.76 19.37 U.S. Concrete Inc. 46 1.59 15.46M 1.88 24.99

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. and U.S. Concrete Inc. U.S. Concrete Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) and U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 81,942,471.59% 21.1% 8.7% U.S. Concrete Inc. 33,748,089.94% 10.1% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s 0.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. U.S. Concrete Inc.’s 1.2 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. Its rival U.S. Concrete Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. AMN Healthcare Services Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than U.S. Concrete Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. and U.S. Concrete Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 U.S. Concrete Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. has a consensus price target of $60, and a 9.81% upside potential. U.S. Concrete Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $51 average price target and a 1.23% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. is looking more favorable than U.S. Concrete Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. and U.S. Concrete Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 96.6%. AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of U.S. Concrete Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMN Healthcare Services Inc. -3.98% -1.42% 3.63% -17.28% -11.18% -5.79% U.S. Concrete Inc. -6.03% -3.6% 0.45% 25.41% -7.76% 33.48%

For the past year AMN Healthcare Services Inc. has -5.79% weaker performance while U.S. Concrete Inc. has 33.48% stronger performance.

Summary

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. beats on 13 of the 15 factors U.S. Concrete Inc.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. Its services include travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and OÂ’Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution for four to eight weeks under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands. The company also offers allied staffing on a travel and local staffing basis under the Med Travelers and Club Staffing brands; physician permanent placement services under the Merritt Hawkins, MillicanSolutions, and Kendall & Davis brands to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and physician practice groups; vendor management systems, including ShiftWise and Medefis technologies; recruitment process outsourcing for permanent staffing; and workforce optimization services comprising consulting, data analytics, predictive modeling, and SaaS-based scheduling technology under the Smart Square brand, as well as interim leadership staffing and executive search services, and managed services programs. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services for the construction industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs. The Aggregate Products segment offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel for use in commercial, industrial, and public works projects. The company also engages in the operation of building materials stores; provision of concrete blocks, lime slurry, and Aridus rapid-drying concrete technology; sale of brokered products; hauling and recycled aggregates operation activities; and operation of aggregates distribution terminals, as well as transfer trucks for transporting cement and aggregates. It primarily serves concrete sub-contractors, general contractors, governmental agencies, property owners and developers, architects, engineers, and home builders. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of approximately 1,540 owned and leased drum mixer trucks; 125 owned volumetric mixer trucks; and approximately 1,440 other rolling stock and vehicles. U.S. Concrete, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Euless, Texas.