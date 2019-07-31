AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) and Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Comparison side by side

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) and Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the General Building Materials. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 53 1.18 N/A 2.76 18.45 Tecnoglass Inc. 7 0.81 N/A 0.25 27.78

Table 1 demonstrates AMN Healthcare Services Inc. and Tecnoglass Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Tecnoglass Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Tecnoglass Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 0.00% 21.1% 8.7% Tecnoglass Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.81 beta indicates that AMN Healthcare Services Inc. is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Tecnoglass Inc. on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tecnoglass Inc. are 2.4 and 1.6 respectively. Tecnoglass Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. and Tecnoglass Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tecnoglass Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. has a 10.25% upside potential and a consensus target price of $60. Meanwhile, Tecnoglass Inc.’s consensus target price is $9.5, while its potential upside is 30.14%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Tecnoglass Inc. is looking more favorable than AMN Healthcare Services Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. shares and 6.4% of Tecnoglass Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Tecnoglass Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMN Healthcare Services Inc. -1.93% 3% -19.95% -13.3% -9.13% -10.27% Tecnoglass Inc. 0.43% -1.82% -16.27% -22.04% -20.54% -13.26%

For the past year AMN Healthcare Services Inc. has stronger performance than Tecnoglass Inc.

Summary

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Tecnoglass Inc.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. Its services include travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and OÂ’Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution for four to eight weeks under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands. The company also offers allied staffing on a travel and local staffing basis under the Med Travelers and Club Staffing brands; physician permanent placement services under the Merritt Hawkins, MillicanSolutions, and Kendall & Davis brands to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and physician practice groups; vendor management systems, including ShiftWise and Medefis technologies; recruitment process outsourcing for permanent staffing; and workforce optimization services comprising consulting, data analytics, predictive modeling, and SaaS-based scheduling technology under the Smart Square brand, as well as interim leadership staffing and executive search services, and managed services programs. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Tecnoglass Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass. It also produces, exports, imports, and markets aluminum products, including profiles, rods, bars, plates, tubes, and other hardware used in the manufacture of architectural glass settings, such as windows, doors, spatial separators, and similar products. In addition, the company provides floating facades, windows and doors, commercial display windows, hurricane-proof windows, automatic doors, bathroom dividers, polyvinyl structures, and other components of architectural systems. It markets and sells its products under the Tecnoglass, ES Windows, and Alutions brands through internal and independent sales representatives, as wells as directly to distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Tecnoglass Inc. is a subsidiary of Energy Holding Corporation.