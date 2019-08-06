AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) and Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Comparing side by side

Both AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) and Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) compete on a level playing field in the General Building Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 53 1.08 N/A 2.76 19.37 Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 7 0.88 N/A -2.01 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) and Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 0.00% 21.1% 8.7% Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. has 0.6 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. and Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. has an average target price of $60, and a 20.19% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. and Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 33%. Insiders held 1.2% of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMN Healthcare Services Inc. -3.98% -1.42% 3.63% -17.28% -11.18% -5.79% Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. -6.68% -26.63% -38.64% -52.91% -59.09% -50.79%

For the past year AMN Healthcare Services Inc. was less bearish than Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors AMN Healthcare Services Inc. beats Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. Its services include travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and OÂ’Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution for four to eight weeks under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands. The company also offers allied staffing on a travel and local staffing basis under the Med Travelers and Club Staffing brands; physician permanent placement services under the Merritt Hawkins, MillicanSolutions, and Kendall & Davis brands to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and physician practice groups; vendor management systems, including ShiftWise and Medefis technologies; recruitment process outsourcing for permanent staffing; and workforce optimization services comprising consulting, data analytics, predictive modeling, and SaaS-based scheduling technology under the Smart Square brand, as well as interim leadership staffing and executive search services, and managed services programs. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.