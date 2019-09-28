AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) and Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Comparison side by side

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) and Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI) compete with each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 56 2.28 46.15M 2.76 19.37 Armstrong World Industries Inc. 95 1.69 48.21M 3.60 27.16

Table 1 demonstrates AMN Healthcare Services Inc. and Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Armstrong World Industries Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than AMN Healthcare Services Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 82,044,444.44% 21.1% 8.7% Armstrong World Industries Inc. 50,736,687.01% 61.6% 10.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.89 beta indicates that AMN Healthcare Services Inc. is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s beta is 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Armstrong World Industries Inc. are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. AMN Healthcare Services Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. and Armstrong World Industries Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Armstrong World Industries Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s average target price is $60, while its potential upside is 5.56%. On the other hand, Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s potential upside is 9.02% and its average target price is $104.75. The information presented earlier suggests that Armstrong World Industries Inc. looks more robust than AMN Healthcare Services Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 1.2% of AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMN Healthcare Services Inc. -3.98% -1.42% 3.63% -17.28% -11.18% -5.79% Armstrong World Industries Inc. -2.24% -0.87% 13.29% 46.8% 45.62% 67.86%

For the past year AMN Healthcare Services Inc. had bearish trend while Armstrong World Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries Inc. beats on 11 of the 15 factors AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. Its services include travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and OÂ’Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution for four to eight weeks under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands. The company also offers allied staffing on a travel and local staffing basis under the Med Travelers and Club Staffing brands; physician permanent placement services under the Merritt Hawkins, MillicanSolutions, and Kendall & Davis brands to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and physician practice groups; vendor management systems, including ShiftWise and Medefis technologies; recruitment process outsourcing for permanent staffing; and workforce optimization services comprising consulting, data analytics, predictive modeling, and SaaS-based scheduling technology under the Smart Square brand, as well as interim leadership staffing and executive search services, and managed services programs. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings worldwide. The company produces suspended fiber and metal ceiling systems, and complementary ceiling products, as well as acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions; and sells suspension system products. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, including large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.