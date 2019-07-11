AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Analysts See $0.70 EPS; Peapack-gladstone Financial (PGC) Shorts Decreased By 1.33%

Analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to report $0.70 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 15.66% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. AMN’s profit would be $32.63 million giving it 19.21 P/E if the $0.70 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s analysts see -6.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 102,356 shares traded. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has declined 9.13% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.56% the S&P500. Some Historical AMN News: 06/05/2018 – AMN PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY COMPLETED FOR MACKAY SOP PROJECT; 23/05/2018 – AMN Healthcare CEO Susan Salka Recognized among Top 100 Leaders by Becker’s Healthcare; 05/04/2018 – Nurse Executives Say Nurse Shortages Erode Patient Care and Staff Morale: Survey; 03/04/2018 – Survey: 74% Of Physicians Favor Medicaid Work Requirements; 03/05/2018 – AMN HEALTHCARE SEES 2Q REV. $530M TO $537M, EST. $548.3M; 09/04/2018 – AMN BUYS MEDPARTNERS FOR $195M, SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits AMN Healthcare; 03/05/2018 – AMN HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $522M, EST. $519.5M; 11/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — AMN Healthcare Services, Inc./; 10/04/2018 – AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC AMN.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62

Peapack-gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) had a decrease of 1.33% in short interest. PGC’s SI was 245,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.33% from 248,900 shares previously. With 54,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Peapack-gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC)’s short sellers to cover PGC’s short positions. The SI to Peapack-gladstone Financial Corporation’s float is 1.6%. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.14. About 8,169 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 16.68% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker

More notable recent AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AMN Healthcare Named to 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare by Becker’s Hospital Review – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Should Know About AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This Is What Hedge Funds Think About Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It has a 19.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O??Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution for four to eight weeks under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $13,678 activity. $13,678 worth of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) shares were bought by DeBel Richard.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $547.22 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It has a 12.13 P/E ratio. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Federated Investors Pa reported 135,250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 67,054 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 31,920 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Addison Capital has 16,000 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Plc stated it has 3,527 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Elizabeth Park Advsr Limited has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 134 shares in its portfolio. Condor Cap Mgmt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 68,350 shares. Boston Prns has 765,107 shares. Aperio Gp Inc Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 11,527 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 95,862 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 36,214 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 4,548 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.21% or 20,447 shares.

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation to Acquire Point View Wealth Management – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Peapack Private Investment Banking Division Partners with Boll & Branch – GlobeNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) Reports Acquisition of Point View Wealth Management – StreetInsider.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Just Energy Group, Inc. (JE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.