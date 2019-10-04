Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) and Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). The two are both Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology Inc. 9 61.68 85.45M 0.49 18.91 Analog Devices Inc. 111 2.29 367.89M 4.20 27.98

Table 1 highlights Amkor Technology Inc. and Analog Devices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Analog Devices Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Amkor Technology Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Amkor Technology Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology Inc. 948,390,677.03% 5.3% 2.1% Analog Devices Inc. 330,212,727.76% 13.8% 7.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.96 shows that Amkor Technology Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Analog Devices Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amkor Technology Inc. Its rival Analog Devices Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. Analog Devices Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amkor Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Amkor Technology Inc. and Analog Devices Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Analog Devices Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Analog Devices Inc.’s potential upside is 2.39% and its consensus target price is $115.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Amkor Technology Inc. and Analog Devices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.7% and 92.1%. About 26% of Amkor Technology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Analog Devices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amkor Technology Inc. 10.94% 20.18% 2.78% 16.39% 2.67% 40.7% Analog Devices Inc. -5.76% 2.14% 2.41% 18.63% 23.24% 36.85%

For the past year Amkor Technology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Analog Devices Inc.

Summary

Analog Devices Inc. beats on 11 of the 14 factors Amkor Technology Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, and copper clip and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer testing or probe, and final test services; flip chip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip chip ball grid array (BGA) products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications; and flip chip molded BGA packages. In addition, it offers leadframe packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, baseband processing, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. The company primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. The company also provides MEMS technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom. In addition, it offers isolators for various applications, such as universal serial bus isolation in patient monitors; and smart metering and satellite applications. Further, the company provides power management and reference products; and digital signal processing products for high-speed numeric calculations. Its products are used in electronic equipment, including industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory automation systems, patient monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable electronic devices. The company serves clients in industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, rest of North/South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. It has a collaboration with TriLumina Corp. to provide illuminator modules for automotive flash LiDAR systems. Analog Devices, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.