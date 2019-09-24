Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock Value Rose While Algert Global Decreased Holding; Glynn Capital Management Has Raised Splunk (SPLK) Position by $333,000

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 2,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 176,003 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.13M, up from 173,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $121.67. About 810,079 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500.

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 63,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.78% . The hedge fund held 121,387 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $906,000, down from 185,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Amkor Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 83,684 shares traded. Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has risen 2.67% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMKR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Amkor Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMKR); 12/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Amkor Technology at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 Amkor Technology Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Amkor Technology Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 26/04/2018 – AMKR SEES 2Q LOSS/SHR $2 TO EPS $10, EST. EPS 12C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Amkor Sees Smartphone Market Remaining ‘Somewhat Muted’ in 2Q; Demand Solid in Other End Market; 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $600 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 10c; 16/04/2018 – Amkor Factories Receive Key Automotive Certification

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold AMKR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 91.50 million shares or 2.15% more from 89.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $270.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 23,870 shares to 33,952 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 28,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 70.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.24 per share. AMKR’s profit will be $16.77 million for 32.79 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Amkor Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

