Amkor Technology (AMKR) Shareholder Algert Global Cut Position; Strategic Advisors Trimmed Carnival New (CCL) Holding by $387,504 as Stock Declined

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp New (CCL) by 31.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 8,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 18,194 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $846,000, down from 26,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 6.64M shares traded or 63.34% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$2.19 BLN VS HK$1.93 BLN; 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 63,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.78% . The hedge fund held 121,387 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $906,000, down from 185,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Amkor Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 673,549 shares traded. Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has risen 2.67% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMKR News: 26/04/2018 – Amkor Sees Smartphone Market Remaining ‘Somewhat Muted’ in 2Q; Demand Solid in Other End Market; 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 10c; 09/05/2018 – Amkor Technology at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $600 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology 1Q EPS 4c; 12/03/2018 Amkor Technology Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – AMKR SEES 2Q LOSS/SHR $2 TO EPS $10, EST. EPS 12C (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – Amkor Technology Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 5C (2 EST.)

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J had bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000 on Wednesday, July 3.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $262.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,551 shares to 31,870 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Naples Advisors Limited Company holds 0.25% or 22,185 shares in its portfolio. 21.73 million are held by Invesco Ltd. Sandy Spring National Bank accumulated 200 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 121 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 622,845 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd accumulated 246,920 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 0% or 203 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability holds 91,246 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The, a Japan-based fund reported 57,979 shares. 215 are owned by Motco. First Manhattan stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 62,280 are owned by Allstate. Brown Advisory reported 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Whittier Trust invested in 145 shares or 0% of the stock.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $270.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 16,080 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 14,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Cargurus Inc.