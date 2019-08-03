Amkor Technology (AMKR) Holding Held by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc; Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Fiserv (FISV) Position as Share Price Rose

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) by 57.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 132,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.78% . The institutional investor held 361,827 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 229,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Amkor Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 685,926 shares traded. Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has risen 2.67% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMKR News: 26/04/2018 – Amkor Sees Smartphone Market Remaining ‘Somewhat Muted’ in 2Q; Demand Solid in Other End Market; 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology 1Q EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – Amkor Factories Receive Key Automotive Certification; 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $600 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Amkor Technology Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amkor Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMKR); 09/05/2018 – Amkor Technology at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 Amkor Technology Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 10c

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 4.04M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.33 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Advisers holds 0.56% or 9,400 shares. New York-based Tompkins Fin has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Limited Liability reported 23,476 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 404,276 shares stake. Jnba Advsr holds 0.02% or 1,114 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 9,554 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 32,325 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Lc reported 0.26% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Shell Asset Management owns 165,497 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc stated it has 57,516 shares. 90,569 are owned by Headinvest Ltd Liability Co. State Street Corp owns 16.59M shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 0% or 518 shares. Fort LP holds 28,313 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 12,256 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2019: FDC,FISV,FII,CUBE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “First Data deal has turned Fiserv into a big short play – MarketWatch” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, FISV – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FISV, RCL, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : AMD, AAPL, CZR, WP, ATI, T, MPLX, VALE, TWTR, QQQ, GPRE, FISV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Amkor Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Amkor Leads 5G mmWave Smartphone, IoT and Emerging Applications with Antenna-in-Package Technology – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Amkor Appoints Mark Rogers as General Counsel – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amkor Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMKR) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold AMKR shares while 49 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 89.58 million shares or 1.13% more from 88.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 172,118 shares. 303,724 are owned by Panagora Asset Management Incorporated. M&T National Bank holds 11,040 shares. Bancorp Of America De reported 492,864 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv reported 79,072 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 157,700 shares. Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.58% in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). California State Teachers Retirement holds 157,868 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Lc has 1.27M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Blackrock holds 11.11 million shares. Qs Investors Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) for 288,510 shares.