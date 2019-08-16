Amkor Technology (AMKR) Holder Prudential Financial Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.15 Million as Shares Rose; As Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Valuation Rose, Holder Harbert Fund Advisors Upped Its Stake

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 143,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.78% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.90 million, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Amkor Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 360,710 shares traded. Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has risen 2.67% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMKR News: 09/05/2018 – Amkor Technology at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amkor Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMKR); 26/04/2018 – AMKR SEES 2Q LOSS/SHR $2 TO EPS $10, EST. EPS 12C (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 Amkor Technology Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Amkor Factories Receive Key Automotive Certification; 26/04/2018 – Amkor Sees Smartphone Market Remaining ‘Somewhat Muted’ in 2Q; Demand Solid in Other End Market; 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 10c; 04/05/2018 – Amkor Technology Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $600 MLN

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.56M market cap company. The stock increased 5.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 136,001 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.53 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 32,300 shares. Citigroup reported 12,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). 7,608 were reported by Legal General Public Ltd Co. Bankshares Of New York Mellon holds 223,892 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech has 85,523 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 4.28M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 13,294 shares. 20,282 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. City Hldg owns 120 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 59,387 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md owns 13,343 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap holds 431,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 70,586 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 61,600 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold AMKR shares while 49 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 89.58 million shares or 1.13% more from 88.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 324,340 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 1.50M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 184,913 shares. Public Sector Pension Board owns 182,100 shares. Numerixs Technologies owns 0.02% invested in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) for 17,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 23,172 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). 257,900 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corp. Aqr Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.06% or 119,718 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp invested in 17,872 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Gp Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 77,752 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd accumulated 20,000 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 79,100 shares to 435,926 shares, valued at $13.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 31,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,687 shares, and cut its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG).