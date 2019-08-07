Amkor Technology (AMKR) Holder Magnetar Financial Has Lifted Holding; Miura Global Management Has Lowered Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $29.23 Million as Stock Declined

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) by 250.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 57,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.78% . The hedge fund held 79,915 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, up from 22,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Amkor Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 713,796 shares traded. Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has risen 2.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMKR News: 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $600 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 10c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amkor Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMKR); 26/04/2018 – Amkor Sees Smartphone Market Remaining ‘Somewhat Muted’ in 2Q; Demand Solid in Other End Market; 12/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Amkor Factories Receive Key Automotive Certification; 04/05/2018 – Amkor Technology Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 26/04/2018 – AMKR SEES 2Q LOSS/SHR $2 TO EPS $10, EST. EPS 12C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology 1Q EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 5C (2 EST.)

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 64.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84M, down from 285,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $140.33. About 4.47 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses

More notable recent Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Workiva Inc (WK) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Amkor Technology’s (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shareholders Feel About The 58% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amkor Names Daniel Liao and Gil Tily to Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 500,000 shares to 4.41 million shares, valued at $67.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 66,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,084 shares, and cut its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold AMKR shares while 49 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 89.58 million shares or 1.13% more from 88.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 2.21 million shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt stated it has 1.57M shares. 255,134 are held by Secor Cap L P. Paloma Prtn Co owns 51,766 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 100,283 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Inv Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Gru Inc One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Citigroup holds 7,876 shares. Barclays Public Lc accumulated 180,905 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bank & Trust De owns 1,500 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc reported 257,900 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 0.04% in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) for 303,724 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated reported 9.14M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 0% or 2,985 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $5.97 million activity. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800. $32,216 worth of stock was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. On Friday, February 15 the insider Weaver Amy E sold $857,751. $1.03M worth of stock was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12. $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Roos John Victor.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 389.81 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

