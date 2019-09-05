Amkor Technology (AMKR) Holder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Increased Holding by $1.06 Million; Capstone Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Southern Co (Put) (SO) as Stock Price Rose

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) by 57.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 132,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.78% . The institutional investor held 361,827 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, up from 229,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Amkor Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 313,131 shares traded. Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has risen 2.67% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMKR News: 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $600 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Amkor Factories Receive Key Automotive Certification; 09/05/2018 – Amkor Technology at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 5C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Amkor Sees Smartphone Market Remaining ‘Somewhat Muted’ in 2Q; Demand Solid in Other End Market; 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 10c; 04/05/2018 – Amkor Technology Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 12/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amkor Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMKR); 26/04/2018 – AMKR SEES 2Q LOSS/SHR $2 TO EPS $10, EST. EPS 12C (2 EST.)

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (Put) (SO) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 43,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 253,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08 million, down from 296,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southern Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $59.38. About 3.08 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 03/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR RISES TO 14% FROM 1%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 24/04/2018 – New milestones reached for Vogtle Unit 3; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold AMKR shares while 49 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 68,031 shares to 31,296 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 63,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,990 shares, and cut its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc (Put) by 17,300 shares to 17,400 shares, valued at $30.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (Put) (NYSE:IPG) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (Call) (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes.