Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (ANFI) and RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE:ANFI) and RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Food – Major Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amira Nature Foods Ltd. 1 0.00 25.82M -3.51 0.00 RiceBran Technologies 3 -0.20 22.01M -0.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Amira Nature Foods Ltd. and RiceBran Technologies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amira Nature Foods Ltd. 4,421,990,066.79% -106.9% -23.7% RiceBran Technologies 835,389,228.38% -39.7% -32.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.35 beta indicates that Amira Nature Foods Ltd. is 135.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. RiceBran Technologies on the other hand, has 0.42 beta which makes it 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amira Nature Foods Ltd. Its rival RiceBran Technologies’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4 respectively. RiceBran Technologies has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amira Nature Foods Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. and RiceBran Technologies has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.9% and 36.1%. Amira Nature Foods Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 43.94%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.7% of RiceBran Technologies’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amira Nature Foods Ltd. -4.8% -14% -54.58% -28.72% -68.23% 53.57% RiceBran Technologies 8.05% -4.73% -6% -14.29% 18.99% -6%

For the past year Amira Nature Foods Ltd. had bullish trend while RiceBran Technologies had bearish trend.

Summary

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. beats RiceBran Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors.

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice. It also sells bulk commodities, including wheat, barley, legume, maize, sugar, soybean meal, onion, potato, and millet products to trading firms. The company sells its products to buyers in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and North America; and distributors and retail chains in India. Amira Nature Foods Ltd. was founded in 1915 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It also extracts crude rice bran oil and defatted rice bran from rice bran, which are processed into refined rice bran oil, as well as compounded animal nutrition products for horses, cows, swine, sheep, and poultry; and various food and animal nutrition products derivatives and co-products. In addition, the company offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand. Further, it provides distilled fatty acids, a raw material for the detergent industry; and rice lecithin for food ingredient products, animal nutrition, and industrial applications. The company serves organic and natural food, functional food, supplement and animal nutrition manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company was formerly known as NutraCea and changed its name to RiceBran Technologies in October 2012. RiceBran Technologies was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.