Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (ANFI) and Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) Contrasting side by side

As Food – Major Diversified companies, Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE:ANFI) and Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amira Nature Foods Ltd. 1 0.07 N/A -3.51 0.00 Central Garden & Pet Company 28 0.60 N/A 1.65 18.42

Table 1 highlights Amira Nature Foods Ltd. and Central Garden & Pet Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Amira Nature Foods Ltd. and Central Garden & Pet Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amira Nature Foods Ltd. 0.00% -106.9% -23.7% Central Garden & Pet Company 0.00% 10.5% 5.1%

Volatility & Risk

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. has a 2.35 beta, while its volatility is 135.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Central Garden & Pet Company is 113.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.13 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amira Nature Foods Ltd. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Central Garden & Pet Company has a Current Ratio of 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Central Garden & Pet Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amira Nature Foods Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Amira Nature Foods Ltd. and Central Garden & Pet Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amira Nature Foods Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Central Garden & Pet Company 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Amira Nature Foods Ltd. is $6, with potential upside of 930.40%. Central Garden & Pet Company on the other hand boasts of a $36 average price target and a 38.41% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Amira Nature Foods Ltd. looks more robust than Central Garden & Pet Company as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.9% of Amira Nature Foods Ltd. shares and 0% of Central Garden & Pet Company shares. Amira Nature Foods Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 43.94%. Comparatively, Central Garden & Pet Company has 14.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amira Nature Foods Ltd. -4.8% -14% -54.58% -28.72% -68.23% 53.57% Central Garden & Pet Company 1.91% 6.45% 11.4% -22.7% -28.84% -11.81%

For the past year Amira Nature Foods Ltd. had bullish trend while Central Garden & Pet Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet Company beats on 7 of the 9 factors Amira Nature Foods Ltd.

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice. It also sells bulk commodities, including wheat, barley, legume, maize, sugar, soybean meal, onion, potato, and millet products to trading firms. The company sells its products to buyers in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and North America; and distributors and retail chains in India. Amira Nature Foods Ltd. was founded in 1915 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.