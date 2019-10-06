Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 9 -0.03 207.99M -2.15 0.00 Vical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 2,203,283,898.31% -94.9% -52.1% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.83 beta means Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 83.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Vical Incorporated has a 0.27 beta which is 73.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vical Incorporated are 36.8 and 36.8 respectively. Vical Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.9% of Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance while Vical Incorporated has -39.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats on 5 of the 9 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.