Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.76 N/A -2.15 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 2.82% respectively. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.