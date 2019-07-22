Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 29.89 N/A -2.15 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 162.36 N/A -2.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2%

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 57.11% at a $20 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 72.4% respectively. About 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.