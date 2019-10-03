Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 10 -0.03 207.99M -2.15 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 27.92M -2.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 2,171,085,594.99% -94.9% -52.1% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 1,547,671,840.35% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.2. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 57.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.