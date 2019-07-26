Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

This is a contrast between Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 29.87 N/A -2.15 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.11 N/A -5.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112%

Risk & Volatility

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.79. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The average price target of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 57.23%. On the other hand, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 151.80% and its average price target is $1.75. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 25.4% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 10% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.