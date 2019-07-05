Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

This is a contrast between Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 28.69 N/A -2.15 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.19 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Liquidity

7.3 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 58.23% for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 7.55% -11.63% -70.99% -83.76% -78.57% -64.81%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 30.9% stronger performance while Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -64.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.