Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 15.98 N/A -2.15 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.94 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Risk & Volatility

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.83 beta. From a competition point of view, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.61 beta which is 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.